SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 3,056 ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,056 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the third quarter valued at $6,332,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 21.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 317,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,240,000 after acquiring an additional 56,956 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 130.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,770 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 10.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

PLUS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $99.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $100.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.65.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.38 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Callies sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Insiders have sold 14,616 shares of company stock worth $1,340,143 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

