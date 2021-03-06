SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.04.

SFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get SFL alerts:

NYSE SFL traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. SFL has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $12.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $937.27 million, a P/E ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 1.17.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SFL will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SFL during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in SFL during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SFL during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SFL during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SFL by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.