Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STRNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Shares of Severn Trent stock opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.