Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Lowered to Underperform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SENS. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum lowered Senseonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.85 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.20.

Shares of SENS opened at $2.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.88. Senseonics has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Senseonics by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 78,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

