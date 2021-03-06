Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Semler Scientific in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.79.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 67.38% and a net margin of 32.08%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Semler Scientific from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Semler Scientific from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of SMLR stock opened at $97.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.82. Semler Scientific has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $118.97. The company has a market cap of $650.13 million, a P/E ratio of 68.32, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $109,125.00. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

