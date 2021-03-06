Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,166 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,166 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,871,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,767,000 after purchasing an additional 155,969 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $803,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,558,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in The Pennant Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

PNTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of PNTG opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $69.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 189.12 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.66.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 23.56%. Analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $2,362,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,511,327.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,181,176.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,050,888.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,903 shares of company stock worth $5,765,529 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

