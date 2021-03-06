Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,462 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of G. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,522,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,002,000 after buying an additional 232,115 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 440.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after buying an additional 224,209 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,912,000 after buying an additional 160,563 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2,295.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 141,145 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 7.3% during the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,832,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,390,000 after purchasing an additional 124,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $43.94.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.93 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

