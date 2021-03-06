Sei Investments Co. Sells 33,524 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,524 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in FormFactor by 271.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in FormFactor by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in FormFactor by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FORM shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average of $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

