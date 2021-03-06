Sei Investments Co. Sells 19,386 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,386 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 77.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,003,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,488,000 after buying an additional 436,939 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 31.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,271,000 after buying an additional 218,549 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,216,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,131,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 18.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,284,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,086,000 after buying an additional 196,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BERY. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.78. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

