Sei Investments Co. Has $2.84 Million Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.50% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HSII opened at $37.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average is $26.61. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $38.41. The company has a market cap of $719.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

