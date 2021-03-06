Sei Investments Co. Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,876 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,642 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Regions Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,796,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,371,000 after purchasing an additional 536,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,889,000 after buying an additional 1,860,931 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,153,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,129,000 after buying an additional 662,349 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,337,000 after buying an additional 1,838,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,342,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,599,000 after buying an additional 142,529 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RF. Evercore ISI upgraded Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

