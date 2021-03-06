Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,360 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.17% of Sykes Enterprises worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,327,000 after buying an additional 275,978 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $42.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $450.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. Sykes Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $412,200.00. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

SYKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.