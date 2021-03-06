Sei Investments Co. Buys 5,237 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of CareDx worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in CareDx by 7.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in CareDx by 8.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 20.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CareDx during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 9.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter.

Get CareDx alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $612,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sasha King sold 9,875 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $864,556.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,942 shares of company stock worth $8,414,241. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $64.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.63. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.28 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. Research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.