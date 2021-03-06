Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $799.61

Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 799.61 ($10.45) and traded as high as GBX 990 ($12.93). Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) shares last traded at GBX 953 ($12.45), with a volume of 35,807 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STB shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($20.58) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

The company has a market cap of £179.82 million and a P/E ratio of 8.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 920.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 801.02.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

