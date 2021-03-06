Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,598 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,823 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,690 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 336,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $20,538,275.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,651,770 shares of company stock valued at $283,387,051. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $73.38 on Friday. Seagate Technology plc has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $77.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.56.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.