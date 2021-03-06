SEA (NYSE:SE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $197.00.

NYSE:SE opened at $229.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 1.36. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.68.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $5,808,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $548,158,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

