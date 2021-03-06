SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2021 // Comments off

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SEIT opened at GBX 109 ($1.42) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 108.25. The stock has a market cap of £738.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 112.50 ($1.47).

In other SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust news, insider Emma Griffin purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £15,900 ($20,773.45).

About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

See Also: What is range trading?

Dividend History for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust (LON:SEIT)

Receive News & Ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.