Scotiabank Increases Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Price Target to $10.50

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2021 // Comments off

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $9.75 to $10.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CMLEF. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

Shares of CMLEF opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

About Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF)

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.