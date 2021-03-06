Scotiabank Increases Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Price Target to $10.50

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $9.75 to $10.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CMLEF. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

Shares of CMLEF opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

