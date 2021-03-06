SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target Raised to $23.00

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SciPlay’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

SCPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of SciPlay from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SciPlay from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SciPlay from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.32.

SciPlay stock opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.45. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

