Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Holdings Raised by Paracle Advisors LLC

Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,966,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,090,000 after buying an additional 1,188,540 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,919,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,932,000 after acquiring an additional 427,002 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,184,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,420,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,666,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,917 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,543,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,564. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $56.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.