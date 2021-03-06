Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells $4,070,400.00 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $4,070,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,547,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,098. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.55 and its 200-day moving average is $72.37.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

