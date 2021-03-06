Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Schlumberger by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Schlumberger by 10.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $29.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.65.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

