Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Schibsted ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on Schibsted ASA in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

Schibsted ASA stock opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. Schibsted ASA has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.88.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Marketplaces, Publishing, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers; offers online classifieds services; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.