Sawtooth Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FWRD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2,438.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 594,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,104,000 after buying an additional 570,935 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,807,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,707,000 after buying an additional 469,298 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,753,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 235,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,065,000 after buying an additional 179,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,159,000 after buying an additional 149,589 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $87.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $90.72.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Forward Air from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

