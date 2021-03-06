Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes $262,000 Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $143.09 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $154.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.37.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.