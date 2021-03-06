Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 533 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,201 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 846 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.58. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

