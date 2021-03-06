Sawtooth Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $156.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $158.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.77 and its 200 day moving average is $123.55.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

