Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,209,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,018,000 after acquiring an additional 83,436 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,318,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,709,000 after acquiring an additional 53,277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,470,000 after acquiring an additional 218,549 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 607,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 603,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,303,000 after acquiring an additional 30,879 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

