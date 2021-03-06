Sawtooth Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $39.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -96.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64. Kennametal Inc. has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $440.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.31 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

