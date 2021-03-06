Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $6.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.10.

STSA opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 11.71. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STSA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 993,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 747,288 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 2,613.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 89,527 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

