Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $6.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.10.
STSA opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.70 and a quick ratio of 11.71. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05.
About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.
