Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.97) Per Share

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.97) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($7.03) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.27.

Shares of SRPT opened at $84.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The firm had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 776.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 34,381 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

