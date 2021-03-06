Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Now Covered by Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

SAR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.82.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.28. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $254.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 million. Analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.47%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 77.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 23.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 18,341 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 2.4% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 890,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after buying an additional 20,504 shares during the period. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

