Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.24

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.24 and last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 14751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 59.10 and a quick ratio of 59.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at $21,026,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter valued at $1,197,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter.

About Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

