Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €7.50 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €7.50 ($8.82) target price from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential downside of 36.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €6.91 ($8.13).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €11.75 ($13.82) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.41. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52 week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion and a PE ratio of -1.16.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

