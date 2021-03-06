Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.70.

SSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$16.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, Director Mary Lois Little sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.30, for a total transaction of C$186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 301,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,800,490.40. Also, Director David Awram sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$973,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,217,371.20.

SSL stock traded up C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,064. The stock has a market cap of C$1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 115.00. The company has a current ratio of 36.22, a quick ratio of 36.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.91.

Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

