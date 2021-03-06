Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Shares Down 10.2%

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) dropped 10.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 817,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,708,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.17.

About Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

