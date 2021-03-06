Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Shares Gap Down to $1.61

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.61, but opened at $1.41. Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 17,909 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,307 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 1.51% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

