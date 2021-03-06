Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Shares Gap Down to $1.61

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.61, but opened at $1.41. Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 17,909 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd.
The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08.
About Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX)
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.
