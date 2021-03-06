Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the January 28th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Shares of Safran stock traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $143.67. 2,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,873. Safran has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $152.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.33.
About Safran
