Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the January 28th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of Safran stock traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $143.67. 2,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,873. Safran has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $152.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.33.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

