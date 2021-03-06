Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €144.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €112.00 ($131.76).

Shares of SAF opened at €119.10 ($140.12) on Wednesday. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($108.66). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €111.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is €106.46.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

