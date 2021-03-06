Safe Haven (SHA) One Day Volume Tops $1.72 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 42.4% against the US dollar. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $12.30 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

