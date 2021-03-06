Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.32. 839,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.28. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $84.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.