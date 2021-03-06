Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 291,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,130 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,814,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,965,000 after purchasing an additional 536,437 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNDA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

VNDA opened at $18.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas Watkins sold 5,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $107,865.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,688.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $1,633,286.08. Insiders sold a total of 151,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,252 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.