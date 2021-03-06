Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,690 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 447.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 61.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 212.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VECO opened at $21.30 on Friday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. Research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

VECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

