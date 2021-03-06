Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,423 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 495.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $99.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.67. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.