Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,160 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Adient worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Adient by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,152,000 after purchasing an additional 381,935 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,194,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,287,000 after buying an additional 78,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 21.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after buying an additional 181,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 5.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 375,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 19,542 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Adient from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

