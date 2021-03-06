Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)’s share price fell 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $80.55 and last traded at $86.51. 9,536,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 5,671,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.73.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.