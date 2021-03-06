Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

OTCMKTS AGPIF opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.