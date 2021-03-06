Royal Bank of Canada Increases TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target to $13.00

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TransAlta from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of TAC opened at $8.14 on Thursday. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.20.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in TransAlta by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in TransAlta by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in TransAlta by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

