Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €24.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.40 ($27.53).

AXA stock opened at €22.00 ($25.88) on Wednesday. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.58). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €19.62 and its 200 day moving average is €18.13.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

