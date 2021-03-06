Roubaix Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 206,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Champions Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSBR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 1,626.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Champions Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 120,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 65,752 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Champions Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSBR opened at $11.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $156.68 million, a P/E ratio of -90.15 and a beta of 1.20. Champions Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 million. Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Champions Oncology, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Champions Oncology news, Director Philip P. Breitfeld sold 31,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $356,878.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Champions Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

